Footwear thrown at Ibrahimpatnam MLA, TRS leaders on visit to flood-affected area
Local residents hurled slippers at Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and other TRS workers, during their visit to the flood-affected Medipally area, on Thursday. The MLA's vehicle was also vandalised.ANI | Rangareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 16-10-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 09:27 IST
Local residents hurled slippers at Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and other TRS workers, during their visit to the flood-affected Medipally area, on Thursday. The MLA's vehicle was also vandalised. Police lathi-charged and detained a few protesters who were present at the spot.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to take up relief measures on a war footing for the victims of heavy rains and flash floods. Due to heavy rains and flash floods across the state, 50 people have died in Telangana, officials informed. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- K Chandrashekar Rao