Left Menu
Development News Edition

Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurates India - International Food & Agri Week 

Speaking on the potential of the food and agriculture sector, Shri Tomar added that India’s agriculture and rural economy is very robust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:59 IST
Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurates India - International Food & Agri Week 
Shri Tomar shared that MoFPI started PM Kisan Sampada Scheme for modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail outlets. Image Credit: ANI

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Food Processing Industries, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj today virtually inaugurated India - International Food & Agri Week being organised from 16th to 22nd October 2020. Addressing the inaugural session, Shri Tomar said that the Indian food processing sector is 32% of India's food market. He said that the focus of this agro and food tech is the use of technology in the field of food and agriculture sector to increase the income of farmers. He said that this is in line with the goal set by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to double the income of farmers by 2022.

Speaking on the potential of the food and agriculture sector, Shri Tomar added that India's agriculture and rural economy is very robust. He said that proper marketing and the latest technology can lead to greater development of the agriculture sector and significant steps have been taken in this direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He added that the GDP growth rate in Agriculture is 3.4% and this sector has contributed hugely to India's economic growth even during Covid times. MoFPI has started an awareness campaign named 'Anna Devo Bhava' to mark this occasion. He stressed that along with increasing awareness about the value of the food we must also focus on reducing food wastage.

Explaining the initiatives of MOFPI, he shared that under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, MoFPI has started PMFME (PM Formalisation of Micro food Enterprises) scheme with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crores. This scheme will support 2 lakh micro food processing units with credit-linked subsidy and would focus on supporting the SHGs, FPOs and cottage industry. Union Minister said that MoFPI is working with Commerce Ministry which has shortlisted ready to eat food and fruits and vegetables for its export markets. Government is moving towards the branding of food products and the creation of Market Development board.

Shri Tomar shared that MoFPI started PM Kisan Sampada Scheme for modern infrastructure with efficient supply chain management from farm gate to retail outlets. MFP scheme is an important element of PMKSY whose objective is to link agricultural production to the market by bringing together the farmers, processors and retailers. As of now, 37 MFPs have been approved out of which 20 have begun operations. Ministry has expanded the Operation greens scheme from TOP to TOTAL. Under this scheme, Ministry will provide 50% subsidy for transportation of eligible crops from surplus production cluster to consumption centre for six months and/or Hiring of appropriate storage facilities for eligible crops (for a maximum period of 3 months)

Addressing the 14th edition of the Agro and Food Tech, Shri Tomar added that it is an appropriate platform to showcase the products, services and technology available in the agriculture and related sectors. He said that all stakeholders present at this event would benefit from the latest technologies, solutions and opportunities presented in this event.

CII in association with the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Ministry of Fisheries & Animal Husbandry and Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, is organizing its first-ever Virtual CII Agro & Food Tech: India - International Food & Agri Week from 16th to 22nd October 2020 on CII HIVE – virtual platform with an intent to create a platform for the benefit of the stakeholders involved in the agriculture & allied sectors. Shri Uday Kotak, President, CII and Shri Nikhil Sawhney, Chairman, CII Northern region also addressed the session.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The European Medicines Agency could approve three COVID-19 vaccines early next year, while Pfizer plans to apply for U.S. emergency use of its vaccine candidate as early as November.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking...

Kyrgyzstan ends state of emergency as nationalist consolidates power

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted on Friday to end a state of emergency imposed by its ousted president as interim Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, a Kyrgyz nationalist, took temporary control of the presidency of one of Russias key partner states....

Death rate rising in U.S. jails, Reuters data project finds

The death rate in more than 500 top U.S. jails has risen more than 8 since the last official data was released in 2016, a Reuters investigation found, led overwhelmingly by people never convicted of their alleged crime.After leveling off in...

Racial tensions rise in South Africa over farm killing

A tense standoff between white farmers and Black activists gripped the South African town of Senekal Friday, as two men accused of killing a white farm manager were to appear in court. More than 100 police patrolled the area in front of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020