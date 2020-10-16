Left Menu
PFC sanctions Rs 2,790 cr to JKPCL to clear outstanding dues

State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Friday said it has sanctioned Rs 2,790 crore to Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Ltd (JKPCL) for clearing its outstanding dues. Later, the liquidity infusion package was increased to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:59 IST
State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Friday said it has sanctioned Rs 2,790 crore to Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Ltd (JKPCL) for clearing its outstanding dues. The two parties on Friday signed an agreement for the liquidity infusion scheme under “Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan” for Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, PFC said in a statement

The money sanctioned under the scheme will be used to clear the outstanding dues of CPSU, gencos and transcos, independent power producers and renewable energy generators as on March 31, 2020

In May, the government announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion for discoms under which these utilities would get loans at economical rates from PFC and REC. This was an initiative of the government to help gencos (power generating companies) remain afloat. Later, the liquidity infusion package was increased to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

