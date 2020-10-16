Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP demands Telangana Minister KTR's resignation alleging he failed to fulfil duties during floods

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday demanded the resignation of Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) for allegedly failing to fulfil his duties during the recent floods in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:03 IST
BJP demands Telangana Minister KTR's resignation alleging he failed to fulfil duties during floods
DK Aruna, National President of BJP Mahila Morcha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday demanded the resignation of Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) for allegedly failing to fulfil his duties during the recent floods in the state. "K Taraka Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development has to resign because he failed to fulfil his duties and the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not at all worried about the problem being faced by the people of Hyderabad either," said DK Aruna, national president of BJP Mahila Morcha while speaking to ANI.

She said that despite Telangana government's promise of turning Hyderabad into a world-class city, it has not developed and is facing a flood situation. "It's been four and a half years since the Telangana Government has promised to the people to turn Hyderabad into a world-class city. Then why hasn't the city been developed yet? Why are people still facing problems? Despite taking crores of loans, the government hasn't bothered to care about the poor," she stated.

She further questioned that if the state government knew that gates of the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs were being opened to release the water, then why was the public not informed about it. "If the government knew that water from Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar is being let into the city after the gates are being opened, then why hasn't the government informed and alerted people about the same. People have to face a lot of problems due to flood and lack of basic amenities," she added.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court awards varying jail terms to 13 ISIS operatives

A Delhi court Friday awarded varying jail terms to 13 persons for being the members of terror organisation ISIS and hatching a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social media pla...

Chirag claims he is Modi's 'Hanuman', BJP calls LJP leader 'vote katua'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan asserted on Friday he is Narendra Modis Hanuman and that the prime minister lives in his heart. Paswans statement came on a day when he was excoriated by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who called the LJP leader a ...

IPL 13: Morgan praises 'incredibly selfless' Karthik for giving away captaincy to focus on batting

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said he was surprised after Dinesh Karthik decided to hand over the leadership role to him and praised the latters incredibly selfless act of putting the team first. I was surprised as everybody...

US industrial production fell a sharp 0.6% in September

US industrial production fell 0.6 per cent in September, the weakest showing since industrial output tumbled in the spring when the economy was slowed by widespread lockdowns resulting from the coronavirus. The Federal Reserve reported Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020