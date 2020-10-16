Left Menu
Durga Puja grant to be used for improving police-public bonding, procuring mask, sanitizers: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Friday issued an interim order directing that the money donated by the West Bengal government to the Durga Puja Clubs should be used for improving police and public bonding, including women in community policing and procuring mask, sanitizers and face shields.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Calcutta High Court on Friday issued an interim order directing that the money donated by the West Bengal government to the Durga Puja Clubs should be used for improving police and public bonding, including women in community policing and procuring mask, sanitizers and face shields. The High Court, which was hearing a plea challenging the state government's decision to give Rs 50,000 to each Durga Puja organisers, said that money cannot be used for any other purpose such as conducting a musical soiree or puja activity or entertainment of the organizers.

According to the order, 25 per cent of the money should be used for strengthening police - public bonding and inclusion of more women in community policing and the remaining 75 per cent should be used only for procurement of mask, sanitizers and face shields. It said that the bills of such procurement should be submitted to SDO (of the districts) and KP personnel (in Kolkata) for thorough auditing and submit reports to the court after the vacation.

The court slated that the matter for further hearing after the vacation. Earlier, a division bench of justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee had asked the state government to explain why it had decided to grant Rs 50,000 to each community Durga Puja committee in the state. (ANI)

