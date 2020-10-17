Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmiri football trick-shot artist does India proud

A young Kashmiri is not just doing the Union Territory proud, but the country altogether by winning global praise for his jaw-dropping football trick shots, many of which are viral on social media.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-10-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 15:52 IST
Kashmiri football trick-shot artist does India proud
Shah Huzaib, Kashmir's first football trick-shot artist to gain global praise. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A young Kashmiri is not just doing the Union Territory proud, but the country altogether by winning global praise for his jaw-dropping football trick shots, many of which are viral on social media. Recently Shah Huzaib, a Class 11 student from Charar-Shareef area of Budgam district, became the first participant from Jammu and Kashmir in an international football trick-shot competition, organised by Cristiano Ronaldo Fragrances.

Aspiring to become a successful football trick-shot artist, Huzaib started nurturing his skills since 2016. "Initially I wanted to play cricket but after trying my hand (read feet) at football with my cousins, I started enjoying this sport unlike anything else," Huzaib told ANI. But he decided to try trick shots after seeing a youtube video. After emerging as the fourth runner up in the international event, the youth's videos started becoming viral as the 'Kashmiri trick-shot artist'.

With firm support from his family and friends, who encouraged him to make videos and utilise social media, Shah began to propagate his talent of playing football trick shots online. He has about 300 posts on social media that have a huge following. Huzaib's passion for trick shots has only emboldened his dreams of a future where his talent would attract people on a national scale and inspire them.

"Huzaib's football skills have inspired the youth of Kashmir to try something different and succeed at it. I request the J&K administration to provide him with all sporting amenities," Syed Burhan, the young footballer's friend, told ANI. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Two Afghan nationals held for trying to smuggle out medicines worth over Rs 1.1 cr at Delhi airport

Two Afghan nationals have been arrested by the customs for allegedly trying to smuggle out medicines worth over Rs 1.1 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, officials said on SaturdayThe accused were intercepted on Thursday...

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation withdraws sealing order for BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi's office

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Saturday withdrew its sealing order for the office of BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, which was sealed on October 9 over alleged violations of the COVID-19 guidelines. Sarangi, after her office was sealed,...

AFI to hold elections of its office bearers on Oct 31

Athletics Federation of India AFI will elect its office bearers during the in person Annual General Body Meeting on October 31. The elections were due to be held in April but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AFI had in May d...

GBP group to invest Rs 600 cr to build 32-acre township in Zirakpur

Punjab-based realty firm GBP group on Saturday said it will invest Rs 600 crore to develop a township in Zirakpur. In the 32-acre township, the company will develop 700 flats, 400 plots and 750 commercial unitsThe township Central ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020