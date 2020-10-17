Respecting women as important as worshipping Goddess, says Rahul Gandhi on Navratri
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Navratri and likened respecting women to worshipping the Goddess.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 21:40 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Navratri and likened respecting women to worshipping the Goddess. "In the current age, respecting women is as important as worshipping the Goddess. Best wishes on Navratri," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Goddess Durga and her nine forms are worshipped during Sharad Navratri celebrated annually in the month of October. Over the next nine days, devotees will offer prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. The 10th day will be Vijaya Dasami, which symbolises the victory of Lord Ram over Raavan, as per Hindu belief. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raavan
- Navratri
- Goddess Durga
- Rahul Gandhi
- Hindu
ALSO READ
UP CM directs officials to run women safety campaign during Navratri
QRTs deployed for security of Vaishno Devi pilgrims during Navratri festival
BMC asks Navratri mandals to arrange online 'darshan' of idols
No garba in Gujarat this Navratri due to coronavirus
This year 'Sharad Navratri' without 'dandiya, garba' due to the coronavirus pandemic