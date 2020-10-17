Farmer destroys 4.5 acres of standing paddy crop as he did not get a fair price

A farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur on Saturday destroyed 4.5 acres of standing paddy crop as he did not get a fair price for his produce. Satnam Singh told ANI, "I cultivated 4.5 acres of crop by myself and have destroyed it as I did not get a fair price. Farmers are already suffering losses. I also raised this matter before the Centre."

Earlier this month, the central government said that over Rs 1,000 crore has been paid to 41,084 farmers for procurement of paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP). The paddy procurement for 2020-21 has commenced across the procuring states, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a release.

On the other hand, the farmers across various states are protesting against the three farm sector laws passed in the last monsoon session of Parliament. The three laws are Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)