Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala launches water taxi service in the backwaters of Alappuzha

Water taxis will now ferry passengers on the backwaters of Kuttanad in Alappuzha with the state government launching its first catamaran diesel-powered craft to boost the tourism sector hit hard by COVID-19.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 18-10-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 15:12 IST
Kerala launches water taxi service in the backwaters of Alappuzha
Kerala's first water taxi service was launched in the backwaters of Alappuzha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Water taxis will now ferry passengers on the backwaters of Kuttanad in Alappuzha with the state government launching its first catamaran diesel-powered craft to boost the tourism sector hit hard by COVID-19. The water taxi, a catamaran diesel-powered craft, with a seating capacity for 10 passengers, is first in a series of four boats, that the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is planning to introduce.

Speaking to ANI, Sandith Thandasherry, CEO of Navgathi Marine Design and Constructions Private Ltd., which built the country's first solar ferry, Aditya, said that the water taxi was able to cruise at a maximum speed of 30 km per hour in the trial run. "It is unique in two aspects. One in terms of service. Multiple state governments have announced starting water taxis in the past, it has been launched in Kerala now. About the boat itself, it's a catamaran high-speed boat. All electrical machinery is powered by the sun. All auxiliary loads are powered by solar panels," he said.

Sandith said that the boat has a seating capacity of 10, with two crew members and is highly responsive. "It's a highly responsive boat, with electric steering, same as the power steering in a car," he added.

The water-taxi service is launched at a time when the state government is working on an ambitious project of Kovalam-Bekal waterway, which once complete, will run from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. Thereby, connecting the entire state through the waterway. Benny, the helmsman of the boat is excited to be a part of the crew of state's first water taxi. "The boat has a power steering and I am happy to have got selected for the service. I think the water taxi will definitely boost the tourism sector in the Kuttanad region," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Significant dip in Chhattisgarh unemployment rate in Sep: Data

Despite consistent disruption in economic activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh has declined to 2 per cent in September from 14.2 per cent in June. A state government release on Sunday cited the late...

Bolivians hope to restore political stability in Sunday presidential election

Bolivians head to the polls on Sunday in an election many hope can restore stability to an Andean country that was plunged into turmoil after a fraught and eventually voided vote last year, leaving the country in the hands of an interim pre...

Pollution may increase virus transmissibility making people more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts

Air pollution may increase transmissibility of the novel coronavirus making people more vulnerable to the disease and aggravating the COVID-19 situation, experts have said, while warning that those who have had the infection in the past may...

Maha: Rain-hit farmers stop minister's convoy, seek aid

Farmers suffering crop losses due to heavy rains stopped the convoy of Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar in Nanded district on Sunday and demanded that instead of survey tours, the government provide them immediate help. The farmers als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020