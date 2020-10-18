Left Menu
Satyendra Jain inspects wastewater treatment plants at Rohini, Rithala, and Coronation Pillar

Delhi Minister (Water) and Chairman of DJB Satyendar Jain along with senior officials inspected wastewater treatment plants at Rohini (15 MGD), Rithala (60 MGD), Coronation Pillar (30 MGD) and also the Timarpur Oxidation Pond and Bhalaswa Lake site.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 17:14 IST
Delhi Minister (Water) and Chairman of DJB Satyendar Jain visited Waste water Treatment Plants at Rohini. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Minister (Water) and Chairman of DJB Satyendar Jain along with senior officials inspected wastewater treatment plants at Rohini (15 MGD), Rithala (60 MGD), Coronation Pillar (30 MGD) and also the Timarpur Oxidation Pond and Bhalaswa Lake site. The inspection took place yesterday evening.

Jain said that due to the burgeoning of the population in our city more and more water will be required. While it is essential to use water wisely, it is also necessary to take steps to reduce the load on the available resource and create ways for its substitution in activities where possible, according to an official release. "Our government is committed to Clean Yamuna and improve depleting ground water levels of Delhi. On the same lines DJB started using the treated water for activities other than drinking like horticulture purposes or giving it to various other agencies/organizations who can use this water to wash buses, trains, etc," he added.

In the recent past the utilisation of this treated water is not being done to the fullest of its capacity. There are 20 Waste water Treatment Plants and currently around 500 MGD wastewater is being treated out of which 90-95 MGD waste water is being used, Jain stated. "As DJB aims to utilise major quantum of the treated effluent for non-potable purposes, he instructed the officials to now use 100 MGD treated water coming from these STPs. The usage of treated effluent of Rithala, Rohini and Coronation Pillar in green belts and forest areas of around 500 acres available in and around the said STPs should be done in phased manner," he added.

During the visit he stressed on the following points--Usage of treated water in forests and green areas of respective STPs, lifting of extra water from drains to ensure 100% capacity utlisation of the existing STPs, all defunct E&M equipment and biogas plants to be fixed on immediate basis. As many as 80 acres of vacant land at Rohini STP, 60 acres of forest at Rithala STP, 250 acres of forest near Coronation Pillar STP should be utilised for improving groundwater table through the application of treated effluent. Untreated waste water near STPs should be tapped and treated in STPs to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of the available infrastructure.

No untreated municipal sewage should reach storm water drain. (ANI)

