Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spokesperson not involved in investigations, Hawks head assures

“May the public rest assured that [Mulaudzi] is only focusing on our communication matters and is not involved in investigations,” Lebeya said in a statement on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:28 IST
Spokesperson not involved in investigations, Hawks head assures
In the statement, the Hawks said Lebeya has not received any complaint from the complainants in this regard. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks) head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has reassured the public that the institution's spokesperson, Hangwani Mulaudzi, is not involved in investigations.

This comes after media reports expressed concern over conflict of interest relating to Mulaudzi - who is the Hawks' Section Head of Communication and Liaison - in the investigation relating to the National Lottery Council funds.

"May the public rest assured that [Mulaudzi] is only focusing on our communication matters and is not involved in investigations," Lebeya said in a statement on Sunday.

"Without confirming or denying as to whether [Mulaudzi] is suspected to be involved in the allegations at hand, the current investigations reported by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition are handled by the Serious Economic Offences Unit, under the supervision of a Brigadier and a Major-General."

Lebeya said the senior managers conduct their investigation without fear or favour. "The members of the Hawks are aware of this principle."

In the statement, the Hawks said Lebeya has not received any complaint from the complainants in this regard.

"Should the complainants feel that the investigation is not conducted properly, they are at liberty to bring it to [Lebeya's ] attention."

The Hawks said should the complainants feel that the DPCI is unduly influenced, the DPCI Retired Judge is at their disposal.

Lebeya has assigned another Brigadier to conduct enquiries at the internal level and to report the findings to him. Such inquiry, the Hawks said, is intended to ensure that nothing is left unattended.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Maha Bank Q2 profit rises 13 pc to Rs 130 cr; bad loans dwindle

Bank of Maharashtra on Monday reported 13.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 130.44 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Pune-headquartered lender had posted a net profit of Rs 115.05 crore for the second quarte...

The Latest: Slovenia declares epidemic as virus cases rise

Slovenia has formally declared an epidemic of the coronavirus amid a major surge in infections. The 30-day period starting Monday allows the government to impose further restrictions to combat the outbreak. It was not immediately clear what...

Hong Kong stocks end higher, subdued China GDP curbs gains

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, aided by heavyweight financial and utilities firms, but Chinas weaker-than-expected GDP data kept gains in check. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 155.47 points or 0.64 at 24,542.26...

Austria introducing rule of six for indoor gatherings

Austria is limiting gatherings to a maximum of six people indoors and 12 people outdoors, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday as the country is struggling to stop the steady rise in daily coronavirus infections.Professionally organised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020