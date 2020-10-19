Left Menu
Farmers begin cultivating asafoetida in Himachal's Lahaul valley, thanks to CSIR-IHBT

Farmers of the remote Lahaul valley in Himachal Pradesh are now taking up cultivation of asafoetida (Heeng) on the vast expanses of wasteland in the cold desert conditions of the region, owing to efforts of a CSIR constituent laboratory, the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:51 IST
Farmers begin cultivating asafoetida in Himachal's Lahaul valley, thanks to CSIR-IHBT
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Farmers of the remote Lahaul valley in Himachal Pradesh are now taking up cultivation of asafoetida (Heeng) on the vast expanses of wasteland in the cold desert conditions of the region, owing to efforts of a CSIR constituent laboratory, the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur. "Due to efforts of CSIR constituent laboratory, Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, a historical shift in farming practices is in the offing with farmers of the remote Lahaul valley in Himachal Pradesh taking up cultivation of asafoetida (Heeng) to utilise vast expanses of waste land in the cold desert conditions of the region. CSIR-IHBT brought in seeds of asafoetida and developed its agro-technology," read a press statement from the Union government.

It said Asafoetida is one of the top condiments and is a high value spice crop in India. India imports about 1200 tonnes of raw asafoetida annually from Afghanistan, Iran and Uzbekistan and spends about 100 million USD per year. Lack of planting material of Ferula assafoetida plants in India was a major bottleneck in cultivation of this crop. The first seedling of asafoetida was planted by Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director, CSIR-IHBT on October 15, 2020 at farmer's field in village Kwaring of Lahaul valley to mark initiation of cultivation of asafoetida in India, the press statement read.

Since asafoetida is a major condiment in Indian cuisines, team CSIR-IHBT made relentless efforts for introduction of this important crop in the country. The institute introduced six accessions of seeds from Iran through ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBPGR), New Delhi in October, 2018. According to the press statement, ICAR-NBPGR confirmed that in the past 30 years, this has been the first attempt for introduction of asafoetida (Ferula assa-foetida) seeds in the country. CSIR-IHBT raised the plants of heeng at CeHAB, Ribling, Lahaul and Spiti, H.P. under the vigil of NBPGR.

The plant prefers cold and dry conditions for its growth and takes about five years for the production of oleo-gum resin in its roots, therefore cold desert areas of Indian Himalayan region are suitable for cultivation of asafoetida, the press statement read. Raw asafoetida is extracted from the fleshy roots of Ferula assafoetida as an oleo-gum resin. Although, there are about 130 species of Ferula found in the world, but only Ferula assafoetida is the economically important species used for the production of asafoetida.

It said, In India, we do not have Ferula assafoetida, but other species Ferula jaeschkeana is reported from the western Himalaya (Chamba, HP), and Ferula narthex from Kashmir and Ladakh, which are not the species that yield asafoetida. Recognizing the efforts of the Institute, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh announced the introduction and cultivation of Heeng in the state in his budget speech, on March 6, 2020.

Consequently, MoU between CSIR-IHBT and State Department of Agriculture, Himachal Pradesh was signed on June 6, 2020 for a joint collaboration for the cultivation of heeng in the State. A capacity building programme was organised for officers of the State Department of Agriculture from July 20 to 22, 2020 in which 12 officers from different districts of Himachal Pradesh participated. Further, CSIR-IHBT scientists also organized training programs on asafoetida cultivation and laid out demonstration plots in villages of Madgran, Beeling and Keylong in Lahaul valley of Himachal Pradesh in collaboration with officers of State Agriculture Department for establishment of seed production chain and cultivation of asafoetida at commercial scale. (ANI)

