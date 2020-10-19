5th General Council meeting of Indian Academy of Highway Engineers held

5th General Council meeting of Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) was held today through video conferencing under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari. The meeting was attended by MoS-RT&H Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh, Secretary-RT&H, DG (RD) & SS and members of the Governing Council.

Created in 1983, IAHE has been providing training at entry level/refresher courses/ training on specialised areas of highway, bridge & tunnel engineering/ orientation programmes/management development programmes/strategic training programmes etc. to highway engineers and professionals working in Central Government, State Governments, PSUs, Local Bodies, Contractors, Consultants etc.

The need was however felt to considerably expand and improve the activities of IAHE to better contribute to highway development programmes. Accordingly, Ministry constituted a committee under the chairmanship Shri Y. S. Malik, former Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) to give recommendations to transform IAHE into a world-class premier institute in the highway sector.

The council deliberated the recommendations of the Committee to enhance the scope of the IAHE to three distinct functions, namely (i) Training, (ii) Applied Research and Development in the Highways and Public Transport Sector, and (iii) Road Safety and Regulation and decided to take further necessary action to transform IAHE into a world-class premier institute in the highway sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)