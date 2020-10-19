Isolated places in Telangana to receive heavy rains till October 22, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rain over isolated places in Telangana. "Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana," the IMD said in a prediction valid for four days--from October 19 to October 22.

In another prediction for October 23, the weather agency predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Telangana. Notably, the state is experiencing extremely heavy rains for the past few weeks. Many houses on the bank of River Musi have been submerged in floodwater flowing heavy downpour. (ANI)