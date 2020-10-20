Chennai Corporation seals Kumaran Silks store in T Nagar for flouting COVID-19 norms

Chennai Corporation officials sealed a shop "Kumaran Silks" in Thiyagaraya Nagar on Tuesday over a viral video wherein a huge crowd can be seen inside the shop, in violation of social distancing norms.

A large number of people were seen inside the shop, without observing social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Tamil Nadu reported 38,093 active cases while 6,42,152 people have cured/discharged/migrated and 10,691 have died, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).