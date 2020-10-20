Chandrashekhar Rao thanks Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami for financial assistance to Telangana for flood -relief
ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:49 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami over the phone for extending financial help to the rain-affected state. "Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao thanked Edappadi K Palaniswami over the phone for extending financial help to the rain-affected Telangana state. CM KCR also thanked CM Sri Palaniswami for his generosity in extending material help besides the financial help," Telangana chief minister's office (CMO) tweeted.
This comes after CM Palaniswami on Monday had announced Rs 10 crores as a contribution to the Telangana government in view of the floods in Hyderabad and in some other districts of the state. The contribution to the Telangana government was made from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund of Tamil Nadu, as per the release issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).
Palaniswami had expressed his condolences to the families of those who had lost their lives and also said that they are sending blankets, mats along with other relief materials for the benefit of the affected families. "I also assure you that the Government of Tamil Nadu stands ready to render any other assistance as may be required by the Government of Telangana," the letter written by Palaniswami to Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao read.
Over 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 people have died due to the inundation caused by incessant rain over the past week, according to KT Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Administration on Monday. (ANI)
