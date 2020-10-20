Punjab Assembly unanimously passes Bills against farm laws

Left Menu
The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four Bills and adopted a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws. The Bills were passed after an over five-hour discussion, in which BJP MLAs did not take part. The BJP has two legislators in the assembly.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:13 IST
The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four Bills and adopted a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws. The Bills were passed after an over five-hour discussion, in which BJP MLAs did not take part. The BJP has two legislators in the assembly. The Opposition SAD, AAP and Lok Insaaf MLAs backed the legislations.

The state government's legislative counter provides for imprisonment of not less than three years and fine for sale or purchase of wheat or paddy under a farming agreement below the minimum support price. The provisions exempt farmers from attachment of land up to 2.5 acres and provide for prevention of hoarding and black marketing of agricultural produce. Earlier, Chief Amarinder Singh had urged all parties to unanimously pass his government’s “historic Bills” in the Vidhan Sabha.

