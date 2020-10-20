Left Menu
Sikkim IFFCO Organics begins construction work of plants: Govt

According to the ministry, "The global pandemic had delayed the project by a few months." The construction of plants will be completed by October 2021, and production will commence with processing of organic ginger, turmeric, large cardamom and buckwheat, it said in a statement. The two integrated food processing units will be set up at Rs 50 crore, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:04 IST
Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO's organic joint venture firm Sikkim IFFCO Organics has commenced the construction work of plants in the northeastern state, which is expected to be completed by October 2021, according to the fertiliser ministry. The foundation stone for setting up Sikkim IFFCO Organics Ltd (SIFCO) was laid last year and its construction work began at Rangpo, Sikkim, on Monday (October 19), it said.

Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly L B Dass, Sikkim Agriculture Ministry Lok Nath Sharma, and SIFCO Managing Director Manish Gupta, besides other senior officials, were present at the traditional ceremony Bhumi Pujan, it added. According to the ministry, "The global pandemic had delayed the project by a few months." The construction of plants will be completed by October 2021, and production will commence with processing of organic ginger, turmeric, large cardamom and buckwheat, it said in a statement.

The two integrated food processing units will be set up at Rs 50 crore, it added. The ministry said the JV firm will not only give a boost to organic farming in Sikkim but also to organic farmers elsewhere in the northeastern states.

Further, the ministry said SIFCO will soon start trading fresh ginger through its agencies in Germany, Italy and other European countries. The entire range of SIFCO products will be 100 per cent organic certified, and, hence non-toxic in nature. This will promote sustainable agriculture and promote Green Himalayan economy, it added.

Sikkim is already recognised as a 100 per cent organic state. SIFCO will initially process ginger, turmeric, large cardamom and buckwheat, major crops grown in Sikkim, and which have huge export potential. SIFCO has already two pacts for marketing these crops, one with Blossoms Biodynamics, USA for utilising their marketing and distribution in the North American markets and other with Centar Dr Rudolfa Steinera, Croatia, for marketing its products in Croatia and the European Union, the statement added.

