SIFCO starts construction of Integrated Food Processing Units at Rangpo in Sikkim

The Foundation Stone for these plants were laid last year by Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Pawan Singh Tamang in presence of Union Agriculture Minister, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:59 IST
SIFCO will soon start trading fresh Ginger through its agencies in Germany, Italy and other European countries. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBImphal)

IFFCO's Organic Joint Venture, SIFCO (Sikkim IFFCO Organics Ltd.) has started its construction work at Rangpo, Sikkim yesterday. The work will be completed by October 2021 and it will start production afterwards. The two Integrated Food Processing Units are being laid with a total construction cost of around Rs 50 Crores.

The Foundation Stone for these plants were laid last year by Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Pawan Singh Tamang in presence of Union Agriculture Minister, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar. It will not only give a boost to organic farming in Sikkim but also to organic farmers elsewhere in the North-Eastern States. The global pandemic had delayed the project by a few months. SIFCO will soon start trading fresh Ginger through its agencies in Germany, Italy and other European countries. The entire range of SIFCO products will be 100% organic certified and hence non-toxic in nature. This will promote sustainable agriculture and promote Green Himalayan Economy.

The construction work started with a formal traditional Bhumi Pujan which was held at the construction site in Rangpo. Shri L B Dass, Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly; Agriculture Minister, Sikkim, Shri Lok Nath Sharma and Sh. Manish Gupta, Managing Director, Sikkim IFFCO Organics and other senior officials were present at the occasion along with the officials of IFFCO, State of Sikkim and Sikkim IFFCO Organics Limited. These Plants will be a great step forward in doubling farmers' income as products will be directly procured from the Farmers which is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi by 2022.

Sikkim is already recognized as a 100% organic state. The aim of the JV is to provide a safer food supply chain to the consumers in India and elsewhere in the world. The JV will be initially processing ginger, turmeric, large cardamom and buckwheat. These crops are the major producers of Sikkim state with huge export potential. SIFCO will market these products to different markets of country and world. In this regard two MoUs have already been signed; one with Blossoms Biodynamics, the USA for utilizing their marketing and distribution in the North American markets and other with Centar Dr Rudolfa Steinera, Croatia for marketing its products in Croatia and the European Union.

(With Inputs from PIB)

