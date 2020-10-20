One Naxal killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Bijapur

One Naxal was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in the forested area of Golakonda in Basaguda Police Station limits on Tuesday. Two jawans also sustained injuries in the incident. According to IG Bastar, P Sundarraj the body of a Naxal was recovered after an exchange of fire in Pedagelur jungles in Bijapur district. On October 20, a joint operation was launched by the DRG/STF/CoBRA/CRPF teams from Basaguda towards Kottaguda/Pedagelur/Gundam jungle area based on intelligence input about the presence of CPI Maoist cadres.

At around 1530 hours, there was an exchange of fire between the troops and Naxals near Pedagelur jungle (PS Basaguda, District Bijapur). According to the IG, during search, one unidentified male body of Naxal along with three muzzle-loaded rifle and huge quantities of country-made weapons, explosive materials, camping materials recovered from the site.

Two DRG jawans sustained minor injuries when four IEDs triggered by Naxals exploded during the action. Both the injured jawans are stable and out of danger. Additional reinforcement troops have been send to the nearby jungles to search for the presence of Maoist cadres in the area. (ANI)