GEECL restores CNG supply in Bengal's Durgapur-Asansol belt after gherao withdrawn

Coal-bed methane producer Great Eastern Energy Corp (GEECL) on Tuesday said it has normalised its gas supply in West Bengal's Durgapur-Asansol belt after more than 60-hour-long gherao by agitators ended at its gas gathering station in the area. The CNG gas supply was suspended from Sunday for security and safety reasons after the agitation by some locals began at the unit on October 17.

Around eight staffers were stuck inside the gas gathering station during the agitation, the company said. "The gherao had ended after more than 60 hours. The gas supply has been normalised and all safety measures are in place," the company said.

It was the third instance of gherao at the station in the last 43 days, it said. The trouble brewed at the unit after the termination of 29 third-party security men.

"Twenty-nine third-party security men were terminated by the agency as per law due to severe and deliberate safety violations done by them," the company said. "A group of miscreants have again done a gherao from the morning of October 17 and stopped the workers and staff from both entering and leaving the gas station," GEECL had said on Monday.