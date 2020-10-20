Labourer gets trapped in machinery, dies at Global Ispat factory in Goa's Cuncolim

A labourer died after getting trapped in machinery while conducting maintenance at Global Ispat plant in Cuncolim, said Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), South Goa on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Yogesh Sharma (35), a native of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the SP, "Preliminary enquiries revealed that deceased got trapped in the machinery while conducting maintenance of roughing machine at the plant." "Today at 1220 hours a phone call was received from PCR and also from manager of Global Ispat , informing that a accident had taken place at rolling plant and machinery site of Global Ispat Pvt Ltd," the SP added.

A case of unnatural death under 174 CrPC has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)