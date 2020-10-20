Left Menu
Odisha CM urges people to exercise caution during festival season against COVID-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged people of the state to exercise caution during upcoming festival season to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:39 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged people of the state to exercise caution during upcoming festival season to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a video message, Patnaik said people need to remain more careful till the medicine or vaccine is found for the disease.

He said that over the past two weeks, the state has seen a decline in COVID positive cases. He said people need to remain more watchful during coming festivals like Dussehra and Diwali. "I request all to wear a face mask, wash hands regularly and maintain social distancing during upcoming festivals.," he said

The Chief Minister said that Kerala had controlled the spread of viral infection but the cases increased after a festival in the state. He urged people to celebrate festivals at their homes with family and not venture out at crowded places.

"Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic will get worse in the winter. It is my request not to make public places crowded. Stay home with your family and celebrate," he said. (ANI)

