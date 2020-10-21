Train services resume on Kalka-Shimla section after seven months
Train services on Kalka-Shimla heritage rail section resumed again after a gap of nearly seven months.
Train services on Kalka-Shimla heritage rail section resumed again after a gap of nearly seven months. The train services were stopped as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
Rajiv Chaudhry, General Manager Northern and North Central Railways, said that in view of the forthcoming festive season and resumption of New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi the hilly section definitely would be attracting more tourists. He said the train services resumed "after a gap of approximately seven months" on the section. (ANI)
