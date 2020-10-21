Left Menu
Development News Edition

Train services resume on Kalka-Shimla section after seven months

Train services on Kalka-Shimla heritage rail section resumed again after a gap of nearly seven months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:17 IST
Train services resume on Kalka-Shimla section after seven months
Kalka-Shimla Heritage rail resumes after seven months (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Train services on Kalka-Shimla heritage rail section resumed again after a gap of nearly seven months. The train services were stopped as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajiv Chaudhry, General Manager Northern and North Central Railways, said that in view of the forthcoming festive season and resumption of New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi the hilly section definitely would be attracting more tourists. He said the train services resumed "after a gap of approximately seven months" on the section. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPERT VIEWS -What does the Pope's support for gay civil unions mean for LGBT+ rights?

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Pope Francis has signaled a softening towards LGBT rights with his comments that same-sex couples should be protected by civil union laws and have the right to form a family.In...

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 net up 12 pc to Rs 274 cr

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12.32 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 274.19 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted net profit of Rs 244.11 crore in the July-September period ...

Canada PM Trudeau set to survive as New Democrats vow to avoid election

The leader of Canadas opposition New Democrats said his party will make sure that there is no early election, ensuring the survival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus Liberal government in a key vote later on Wednesday. We will vote against ...

FACTBOX-How social media companies will handle post-U.S. election scenarios

In the run-up to the U.S. vote in November, social media companies like Facebook Inc and Twitter have announced new rules for various post-election scenarios.The companies, which have been criticized by social media researchers and lawmaker...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020