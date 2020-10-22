HIL registers production of Malathion Technical in first two-quarters of FY 20-21

HIL (India) Limited, a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers registered highest-ever production of Malathion Technical in the first two-quarters of FY 20-21. Despite restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Company manufactured 530.10 MT of Malathion Technical in the first two quarters of the year as compared to 375.5 MT in the corresponding period of last financial year registering a growth of 41%.

The company has also registered highest sale of Malathion in first two quarters and supplied the entire quantity to various institutions like Ministry of Agriculture's Locust Control Programme and Municipal Corporations across the country for the vector control programme. The Company also executed export of Malathion Technical during the period to Iran through the Ministry of External Affairs on the government to government basis.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda Congratulated the management of HIL for this brilliant achievement.

HIL is engaged in manufacturing of various Technical and Formulation grades of pesticides. Despite various hurdles due to pandemic outbreak, the company started the production activities in the month of April' 20 with limited availability of workforce and disrupted supply chain, to fulfil its commitment to support different Government aided programmes and to supply agrochemicals to the farming community of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)