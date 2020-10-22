Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ministry reviews ROFR licensing conditions for chartering of vessels

To promote the demand of the ships built in India, priority in chartering of vessels is given to vessels built in India, flagged in India and owned by Indians under the amendments in the guidelines of ROFR(Right of First Refusal).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:07 IST
Ministry reviews ROFR licensing conditions for chartering of vessels
It is to be noted that the Ministry of Shipping has made provision for long-term subsidy for shipbuilding activities under shipbuilding financial assistance policy (2016-2026). Image Credit: ANI

In pursuance of 'Make in India' policy of the Government of India, Ministry of Shipping has reviewed the ROFR (Right of First Refusal) licensing conditions for chartering of vessels/Ships through a tender process for all types of requirements.

To promote the demand of the ships built in India, priority in chartering of vessels is given to vessels built in India, flagged in India and owned by Indians under the amendments in the guidelines of ROFR(Right of First Refusal).

Now it has been decided that for any kind of charter of a vessel undertaken through a tender process, the Right of First Refusal (RoFR) would be exerted in the following manner:

Indian built, Indian flagged and Indian owned

Foreign built, Indian flagged and Indian owned

Indian built, foreign-flagged and foreign-owned

Provided that:

All vessels flying the flag of India (i.e. registered in India) up to the date of issue of new circular by the Director-General of Shipping shall be deemed to be Indian built vessels and will fall in category (i) above and

The foreign-flagged vessels permitted by DG (Shipping) under Section 406 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 for chartering by an Indian citizen/company/society, who is building a ship in an Indian shipyard for registration under the Indian flag, as a temporary substitute for the Indian ship under construction, meeting the following two conditions shall be deemed to fall under Category (i) above.25% of the contract money has been paid to the Indian shipyard50% of the hull fabrication has been completed, as certified by Recognised Organisation.

The duration of licence to such chartered vessel shall be limited to the period of the building of the ship, as mentioned in the shipbuilding contract.

It is to be noted that the Ministry of Shipping has made provision for long-term subsidy for shipbuilding activities under shipbuilding financial assistance policy (2016-2026). The Ministry has already disbursed an amount of Rs 61.05 crores till date under this policy. It is an endeavour of the Government to further incentivise shipbuilding by providing additional market access and business support to ships built in India.

The revised guidelines will give a boost to the domestic shipbuilding and shipping industries. It will encourage the domestic shipping industry to support the domestic shipping industry.

Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) Shri Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Ministry of Shipping is working with a focused approach to promote shipbuilding in India as per Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The revision of RoFR licensing conditions is a giant step towards AatmaNirbhar Shipping. It will promote 'Make in India' initiatives through self-reliance and will give a strategic boost to domestic Shipbuilding industries, contributing towards long-term economic growth of India".

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi, other leaders greet Amit Shah on his 56th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and senior leaders of different parties greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday on Thursday, with Modi stating that the country is witnessing the dedication and excellence wi...

Women's T20 Challenge: Harmanpreet, Smriti, Shafali arrive in UAE

Ahead of the Womens T20 Challenge, Indian players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have arrived in the UAE on Thursday. Jemimah Rodrigues and Jhulan Goswami have also touched down in the UAE.The official Twitter handle of...

Belgian foreign minister Wilmes in intensive care with COVID

Sophie Wilmes, Belgiums foreign minister and former premier, has been taken into intensive care suffering from COVID-19, her office said on Thursday, as the country battled a second wave of infections.The 45-year-old is conscious and her co...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Borat bounces back just ahead of U.S. electionsIn 2006, he shocked the world with his scathing cultural satire of the United States in Borat. Now British comedian Sacha Baron Cohe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020