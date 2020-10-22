Central team discusses flood relief measures with Telangana officials

Left Menu
The Centre's five-member inter-ministerial team on Thursday discussed the flood situation in Telangana with the state government officials and deliberated on the relief measures.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:38 IST
The Centre's five-member inter-ministerial team on Thursday discussed the flood situation in Telangana with the state government officials and deliberated on the relief measures. The five-member team met Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRKR Bhavan and discussed the relief measures for the state.

The central team has been constituted to assess the damage caused by floods in Telangana and they are touring the flood-affected areas to assess the extent of damage to properties and crops due to floods caused by heavy rains. Earlier today, Minister of State G Kishan Reddy said that a five-member team from the central government will inspect the impact of the floods in Telangana on Thursday and Friday, based on which, arrangement for relief will be made.

Speaking to the media while inspecting the flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, Reddy said, "Thousands and lakhs of households have been affected by the floods caused by incessant rain. People's properties, food, and other possessions have been destroyed. Today and tomorrow, a five-member team from the central government will assess the damage and send a report to the Centre. Relief and assistance will be given based on the report." The five-member inter-ministerial team includes Praveen Vashista, Joint Secretary, Government of India; R.B Kaul, Consultant of Ministry of Finance; K.Manoharan, Director, Department of Agriculture; S.K. Kushwaha, S.E., Transport and Highways, and M. Raghuram, S.E., Ministry of Water Resources. (ANI)

