India has conducted 10 crore COVID-19 tests: ICMR

India has achieved the milestone of conducting 10 crore COVID-19 tests, ICMR said on Thursday noting that the figure was achieved after over 10 lakh samples were tested on average per day for the past 17 days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India has achieved the milestone of conducting 10 crore COVID-19 tests, ICMR said on Thursday noting that the figure was achieved after over 10 lakh samples were tested on average per day for the past 17 days. An ICMR release said five crores samples were tested in the last 45 days.

"As on September 8, 2020, India had tested five crore COVID-19 samples and it reached 10 crore mark on October 22. This has been enabled by rapidly increasing testing infrastructure and capacity across the country. ICMR has been enhancing COVID-19 testing capability by leveraging technology and facilitating innovation in affordable diagnostic kits," the release said. Director General ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava said the council has effectively responded to the evolving epidemic through focused and collaborative efforts of the Centre and state and union territory governments.

"Exponential increase in testing has led to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID-19 cases along with effective contact tracing. This has eventually resulted in a sustained low fatality rate. The testing milestone is testimony to the fact that India has been successful in implementing a strategy of 5T approach - Test, Track, Trace, Treat and use of Technology efficiently - which will enable us to contain the spread of the pandemic," he said. The release said the total number of the COVID-19 diagnostic laboratories in the country have increased to 1,989. This includes 1,122 government laboratories and 867 private testing facilities. (ANI)

