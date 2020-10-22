Manipur reports 345 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

A total of 345 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported from Manipur in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 16,621.

According to the state Health Department, the total count includes 4,101 active cases, 12,393 recoveries and 127 deaths. The recovery rate in the state stands at 74.56 per cent. With a spike of 55,838 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 77,06,946 on Thursday. (ANI)