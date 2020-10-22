Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur reports 345 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

A total of 345 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported from Manipur in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:50 IST
Manipur reports 345 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 345 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported from Manipur in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 16,621.

According to the state Health Department, the total count includes 4,101 active cases, 12,393 recoveries and 127 deaths. The recovery rate in the state stands at 74.56 per cent. With a spike of 55,838 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 77,06,946 on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal hit back to beat Rapid and spare Leno's blushes

Arsenal scored twice in four minutes to win 2-1 at Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday and spare goalkeeper Bernd Lenos blushes after his blunder handed the Austrians a shock lead. Taxiarchis Fountas capitalised on Lenos misfortun...

France halts Engie's U.S. LNG deal amid trade, environment disputes

The French government asked power group Engie to hold off on signing a multibillion-dollar U.S. liquefied natural gas import contract on concerns over the deals environmental implications, a source familiar with the matter said. The interve...

Belgium dusts off 1666 charter for post-Brexit fishing rights

Belgium may resort to a 17th century charter granted by a British king to retain fishing rights in Britains coastal waters if London and the European Union fail to agree a trade deal by the end of this year. With just over two months until ...

Slovakia orders partial lockdown, plans nationwide testing

Slovakia will shut most of its schools and require the population to stay home apart from work, essential shopping and trips to nature, in a partial lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020