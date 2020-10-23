Left Menu
Development News Edition

Little progress on disputed Abyei region between Sudan and South Sudan

Despite the strengthening of the relationship between Sudan and South Sudan, little progress has been made regarding the disputed Abyei region, the head of UN Peacekeeping told the Security Council on Thursday.

UN News | Updated: 23-10-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 08:39 IST
Little progress on disputed Abyei region between Sudan and South Sudan
The two neighbours have also signalled their intention to relaunch the political process to discuss the final stages of Abyei and its border areas, which Mr Lacroix described as a positive development. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNPeacekeeping)

Jean-Pierre Lacroix briefed ambassadors on recent developments concerning the oil-rich border area, where the UN interim security force, UNISFA, has been deployed since 2011 to protect civilians and humanitarians.

He recalled the signing earlier this month of a historic peace agreement between the Sudanese authorities and several armed groups from Darfur following a year of negotiations facilitated by South Sudan.

The two neighbours have also signalled their intention to relaunch the political process to discuss the final stages of Abyei and its border areas, which Mr Lacroix described as a positive development.

"However, despite this continued rapprochement between Sudan and South Sudan, the peace process has made little progress in Abyei. The main developments at the local level were the appointments by Juba and Khartoum of their respective chief administrators", he said.

"This constitutes an unprecedented political development as it is the first time Abyei has two appointed chief administrators."

Volatile security situation

Meanwhile, the security situation in Abyei remained volatile.

Mr Lacroix reported that since April, there have been four attacks against UNISFA personnel and four incidents of intercommunal violence, including armed attacks on villages.

While the force continued to engage leaders from the Nginka and Misseriya communities, the violence has had a negative impact on peace efforts.

Reduced force strength

The UN peacekeeping chief also reported on issues facing UNISFA, which has a mandated deployment of 640 police personnel. This figure includes three Formed Police Units consisting of 160 officers each. However, staffing currently stands at 35, with 16 officers set to end their assignments in the coming weeks.

"Since no visas have been issued for any new officers who could be deployed as a replacement, the strength of the police component will reduce to 19 officers. Consequently, this situation will inevitably lead to the closure of some team sites in UNISFA, and will have a negative impact on the mandate implementation", said Mr Lacroix.

The non-issuance of visas, coupled with COVID-19 travel restrictions, has also affected China and Tanzania who must conduct reconnaissance visits to the area ahead of sending personnel for the force.

Cooperation on oil production

The Security Council heard in addition from the UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, who also commended the growing engagement between Sudan and South Sudan.

"As the countries now strengthen their relationship, they are no longer likely to pursue activities that undermine each other's stability", he said.

The Special Envoy reported on continued cooperation in oil production. Last month, the two countries signed a protocol on the resumption of production in the Unity and Toma South oil fields in South Sudan, with 15,000 barrels per day expected soon.

"The deal includes details on the transfer of crude oil to Sudan for its domestic use. In return, Sudan will provide technical support", he said.

"Before the agreement, South Sudan was providing 30,000 barrels per day of crude oil to Sudan. The deal is in line with South Sudan's plan to return to its pre-conflict production level of 350,000 barrels per day from its current 150,000 barrels per day ."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB donates machines for COVID-19 testing of AFP personnel in Metro Manila

The Asian Development Bank ADB has donated two coronavirus disease COVID-19 testing machines that can each test nearly 100 people per hour to the Armed Forces of the Philippines AFP to support the countrys response to the COVID-19 pandemic....

Kenya records highest number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on October 22 has said that Kenya has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in 24 hours, according to a news report by Nation.A total of 1,068 people tested positive from 7,556 samples,...

2nd-seeded Pliskova, Gauff eliminated at Ostrava Open

Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open. The Russian will face American Jennifer Brady, who eliminated qualifier Daria Kasatkina 7-5 6-2 on Thursda...

Complaint against Kangana Ranaut in Maharashtra court for 'spreading hate'

A complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut at a Mumbai court for spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country through provoking hate speeches given by her. The Metropolitan Magistrate 65th court, Andher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020