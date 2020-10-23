With 1,793 new COVID-19 cases, Odisha's tally reaches 2,77,887

Odisha reported 1,793 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths and 2,128 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases rises to 2,77,887, said State Health Department, Government of Odisha. The total number of cases in the state include 2,57,041 recoveries, 1,214 deaths and 19,579 active cases.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 54,366 new cases and 690 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 77,61,312 on Friday, as per the Union Health Ministry. As per the Ministry, the COVID-19 count includes 6,95,509 active cases and 69,48,497 cured and discharged patients. (ANI)