Delhi Metro, SBI launch credit-cum-smart card with auto top-up facility

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in association with the SBI Card on Friday launched the 'Delhi Metro - SBI card', a multipurpose credit card for the benefit of the commuters, with an auto top-up facility.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in association with the SBI Card on Friday launched the 'Delhi Metro - SBI card', a multipurpose credit card for the benefit of the commuters, with an auto top-up facility. The credit-cum-smart card was jointly launched by DMRC Managing Director Dr Mangu Singh and Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, SBI Card in the presence of other senior officials from the Delhi Metro and SBI Card.

"This multipurpose card will enable its users to use it as a smart card with auto-top up facility whenever the balance of the card goes below Rs 100. The credit card facility will automatically recharge a top-up value of Rs 200 to the card from the user's linked card/bank account. In addition, this combo card can also be used for all regular credit card transactions," an official statement said. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mangu Singh said, "This initiative is in line with the DMRC's commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among the Delhi Metro commuters, at a time when social distancing has become a way of life. We believe that this 'DELHI METRO SBI Card' can serve as an essential instrument in facilitating safe Metro commute in these pandemic times.''

Ashwini Kumar Tewari said that they are bringing an unparalleled value proposition to the market with this card. "The card offers an enhanced daily commute experience to millions of metro commuters together with a rewarding experience on their daily purchases. We have tied up with DMRC to put up kiosks at 100 identified stations," Tewari said. He said that commuters can now apply for the 'DELHI METRO SBI Card' at metro stations as well as online through the e-apply platform on the SBI Card portal.

DMRC, in the recent past, has already launched various other initiatives to facilitate easy top-up of smart cards/sale of tokens to avoid queues and save time at stations. This includes options of smart card top-up through TVMs, the launch of metro combo cards with other banks, credit/debit card transaction facilities at stations, net banking using dmrcsmartcard.com, mobile wallets, etc. (ANI)

