Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM approves additional Rs 55 crore for sprucing up Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal in Amritsar

Directing the state Cultural Department to develop the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal at Ram Tirath in Amritsar as a world-class tourist attraction, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday approved additional funds of Rs 55 crore for renovation work of the historic shrine.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:18 IST
Punjab CM approves additional Rs 55 crore for sprucing up Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal in Amritsar
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Directing the state Cultural Department to develop the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal at Ram Tirath in Amritsar as a world-class tourist attraction, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday approved additional funds of Rs 55 crore for renovation work of the historic shrine. According to an official release, the funds are in addition to the Rs 195.76 crore already spent on the prestigious project at the holy shrine which attracts devotees and tourists from across the world.

"Of the Rs 55 crore, Rs 30 crore will be spent for the completion of the shrine's panorama, depicting the life and teachings of Bhagwan Valmiki ji, who composed the epic Ramayana. The rest will be spent on several developments works, including installation of filtration plant for Sarovar, completion of parikarma, facade lighting, furnishings of Sarai for devotees, solar power system etc," the state government said. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal Shrine Board which was chaired by the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, Amarinder Singh also appointed Amritsar Deputy Commissioner as CEO of the Shrine Board and directed him to ensure proper upkeep and maintenance of the shrine, and also gave the nod for the deployment of employees for this purpose. Cultural Affairs and Tourism Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Forests, Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, MLAs Sukhwinder Singh Dany, Pawan Kumar Adia and Raj Kumar Verka, Additional Chief Secretary Cultural Affairs and Tourism Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Finance KAP Sinha and Principal Secretary Planning Jaspal Singh, also attended the virtual meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunfire and barricades in Guinea as president heads for third term

Gunfire rang out across Guineas capital Conakry on Friday and security forces dispersed protesters after results showed President Alpha Conde winning re-election in a poll that the opposition says was unconstitutional.Conde, 82, won around ...

Bolsonaro rolls out Saab fighter jet, says it gives Brazil air superiority

The Brazilian Air Force on Friday unveiled the first of 36 Gripen fighter jets bought from Swedens Saab AB in a 4 billion deal that includes the assembly of planes in Brazil. Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro sprayed champagne on the nose of...

NCB coordinating with MEA to bring Indian couple sentenced to 10 yrs on drug charges in Qatar

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs MEA to bring back an Indian couple sentenced to ten years imprisonment in Qatar on drug charges. The development comes as the NCB investigation revealed ...

Explosive device kills two gold miners in Niger, sources say

Two employees at an industrial gold mine in western Niger were killed on Friday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, three security sources said. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the explosion. It took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020