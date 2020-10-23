Proposal to extend tenure of Joint Secy Rajiv Kumar by 3 months approved

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the proposal of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for extension of Central deputation tenure of Rajiv Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology for a period of three months beyond September 17, 2020.

The Committee also approved the assignment of the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy to Amit Khare, Secretary, Department of Higher Education from October 24, 2020 to November 1, 2020, during the period of absence on leave of Anita Karwal. (ANI)