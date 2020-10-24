Dogra front protests with 'Jhanda uncha rahe hamara' slogan against Mehbooba's flag remark

Several Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) activists on Saturday took to streets in Jammu staging a protest against former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's remark that she will only raise the Indian tricolour after the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is brought back. The protestors, who were assembled at Rani Park here, were holding the Indian flags in their hands, raising slogans against the former chief minister and setting her pictures ablaze. Slogans of "Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara" were also raised during the protest.

"Whoever opposes the tricolour will not live in this country. They will have to go to Pakistan. This flag is our honour and a sign of our respect to the martyrs. Those who oppose the tricolour should be sent to either Pakistan or China," SSDF president Ashok Gupta told reporters here. Gupta also accused Mufti of trying to create enmity between Hindu and Muslims in the Union Territory. "Hindus and Muslims together hold up the Indian national flat," he said.

Mufti, the chief of People's Democratic Party (PDP), had in a press conference yesterday said that she will raise the Indian tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back. (ANI)