Left Menu
Development News Edition

Subdued Dussehra in Dehradun leaves Ramlila organisers disappointed

The organisers of Dussehra festival in Dehradun are upset with the district administration for keeping the celebration low key as pandemic protocols remain in place.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 24-10-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 16:54 IST
Subdued Dussehra in Dehradun leaves Ramlila organisers disappointed
Harish Virmani, President - Bannu community. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The organisers of Dussehra festival in Dehradun are upset with the district administration for keeping the celebration low key as pandemic protocols remain in place. The Bannu fraternity, which has been organising Dussehra festivities in Dehradun for 74 years, has accused the district administration of playing with the sentiments of the people.

The main festival of 'Ravana Dahan' is held every year at the hill station's Parade Ground, but this time the administration has barred celebrations due to coronavirus infection. "We have been organising Dussehra for the past 74 years in the Dehradun parade ground. This celebration brings together followers from across the country. The Dussehra festival is a very important festival and its a matter of our religious faith to celebrate it properly," Harish Virmani, President - Bannu community, told ANI.

The community has sought permission for 'Ravan Dahan' in the Bannu School ground with 200 people. But the local administration has not given a nod even as they have allowed a relatively subdued ritual of effigy-burning. "We requested to organise the festival with 200 people in open ground but haven't received a nod from the authorities. They have only allowed a 10 feet Ravan effigy with 20 people at one place for 'Ravan Dahan'. Vijayadashami symbolises values of Hinduism and the feelings of hundreds of Hindus would be hurt if the administration doesn't allow us to organise the festival with at least 200 people," he added.

On the other hand, the 152-year-old Ramlila Kala Samiti has not been able to stage Ramlila due to Covid guidelines. "Artists come from Mathura and Vrindavan to perform in our Ramlila. They have to be informed well before time. Hence we requested the administration two months ago for permission. It's unfortunate that we couldn't perform this Dussehra," Som Prakash, General Secretary, Patron Board - Shri Ram Leela Arts Committee, told ANI.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is marked as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man shot dead in Bikaner, his bag carrying cash snatched

Unidentified masked men shot dead a trader in Rajasthans Bikaner district and fled away with his bag stashed with cash, police said Saturday.&#160; The incident happened late Friday night when incense stick manufacturer Giriraj Agarwal, 40,...

UK’s famous Diwali celebrations in Leicester go virtual amid lockdown

They are referred to as the biggest Diwali celebrations outside of India but this year the city of Leicester in the UK will be marking the festival of lights virtually, in keeping with the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Leicester City Coun...

Cong objects to Rupani's voice message about virus, writes to ECI

The Congress has complained to the Election Commission of India alleging that a caller tune message by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani about precautions to avoid coronavirus is a breach of the Model Code of Conduct. The state would be h...

Hyderabad traffic police provide green channel for transporting live organ

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday provided a Green Channel to an ambulance for transporting a live organ. The organ was transported from Global Hospital, Lakadi ka Pul to KIMS Hospital, a 6 km distance, in less than five minutes.Speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020