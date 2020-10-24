Left Menu
ITBP to have 47 additional outposts, Reddy says it shattered myth that some countries have powerful armies

Amid border tensions with China, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that ITBP has shattered myth that some countries have of their armies being among the powerful armies of the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 18:10 IST
Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid border tensions with China, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that ITBP has shattered myth that some countries have of their armies being among the powerful armies of the world. The minister, who addressed the 59th Raising Day of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the government has given consent to ITBP to set up 47 additional border outposts to step up vigil along the border.

He said India believes in `Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" but it also has a culture of worshipping weapons. "Indian culture carries the message of world peace by following the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) but At the same time, the mantra of worshipping Shastra (weapons) is also a part of Indian culture through which we fully empower ourselves for every kind of odd situation created by the enemy," Reddy said

"Some countries have been under the illusion that they were among the powerful armies of the world, but during the developments of the past few months, ITBP jawans have shattered this myth," Reddy added. The ITBP guards the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Reddy said in the last few years the ITBP has been equipped with the latest weapons and equipment. He said personnel of the force are now equipped with specialised clothing and mountaineering equipment in high altitude areas.

