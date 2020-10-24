Karnataka Higher Education Minister visits land site of Rani Channamma University

Left Menu
The Government of Karnataka has decided to build the new campus of Rani Channamma University at Hirebagewadi itself, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayan, who is also the minister of higher education.

ANI | Belagavi (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-10-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 22:26 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Government of Karnataka has decided to build the new campus of Rani Channamma University at Hirebagewadi itself, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayan, who is also the minister of higher education. He also informed that an amount of Rs 100 crore would be provided for this purpose in the first phase.

The Deputy CM was speaking to the reporters after inspecting the land sanctioned for building the university campus on Saturday. "It was a long-standing demand to build the own campus for the progress of the university. The land is sanctioned in consideration of this demand. It is difficult to get the land nearby the city. It should not become an issue of ego to decide the place," he said.

"The multi village drinking water project will not be cancelled because of this decision. There is scope to make alternative arrangements for carrying out this project also," he emphasized. The land at Hirebagewadi is sanctioned due to the effort of many people representatives including the district in-charge minister Ramesh Jarakihole. All the required facilities will be set-up on the proposed campus. At the same time, required developmental works will be taken up in Kittur also, he informed.

Sanjaya Patil, President, Rural district unit of BJP, informed that the villagers were agreed to give the levelled land on top of the hill for the purpose of building the university campus. (ANI)

