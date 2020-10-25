Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana reports 978 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 978 COVID-19 cases, 1,446 recoveries, and 4 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in Telangana, as per the Health Department on Sunday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-10-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 14:59 IST
Telangana reports 978 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 978 COVID-19 cases, 1,446 recoveries, and 4 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in Telangana, as per the Health Department on Sunday. Total cases of coronavirus stand at 2,31,252 which includes 2,10,480 recoveries and 19,465 active cases. As many as 1,307 deaths have been reported due to the disease in Telangana so far.

With 50,129 new COVID-19 cases, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 78,64,811 on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry. With 578 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,18,534. The total number of active cases stands at 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in the last 24 hours while total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entire Bihar is my family, serving people is my duty: Nitish Kumar

By Rizwan Arif While addressing a public rally in Phulparas constituency on Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lashed out at dynastic politics of the opposition and said that the whole state is his family.For others, wife, son, daugh...

Death toll among Armenian troops rises to 974 since start of conflict -Karabakh ministry

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday it had recorded another 11 casualties among its forces, pushing the military death toll to 974 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.Fighting over the dispute...

A good chance we can get a deal with EU, says UK minister Lewis

Britain and the European Union have a good chance of striking a deal on future relations, the British governments Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis said on Sunday.The United Kingdom left the EU in January but the two sides are trying ...

ANALYSIS-Fighting talk as besieged Thai loyalists try to rally

KingKeepFighting was the hashtag used by the embattled Thai prime ministers operations centre at the weekend on a Twitter post with pictures of a walkabout by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.Faced by protesters calls on Prime Minister Prayuth Chan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020