RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 19:19 IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19.
Tweeting the news Das, 63, said that he will continue to work from isolation.
"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone," the RBI Governor tweeted. (ANI)
