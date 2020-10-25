Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 19:19 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19.

Tweeting the news Das, 63, said that he will continue to work from isolation.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone," the RBI Governor tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. MI are at the top of the table with 14 points and have won their last fixture comfortably against Chennai Super Kings b...

Canada's Atlantic region closed out world to beat COVID-19, and the economy has done OK

Chef Emily Wells was unsure what to expect as she opened the doors of her seasonal restaurant in rural Prince Edward Island the same day Canadas four Atlantic provinces bubbled together, allowing travel between them while keeping their bord...

Those questioning our Hindutva now were hiding with tail between their legs when Babri mosque was demolished: Uddhav Thackeray.

Those questioning our Hindutva now were hiding with tail between their legs when Babri mosque was demolished Uddhav Thackeray....

ABVP protest outside PDP office in Jammu; several detained

Several ABVP activists were briefly detained on Sunday after they staged a protest outside the PDP office here against the recent remarks of its president Mehbooba Mufti and allegedly threw paint at a billboard with her picture on it, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020