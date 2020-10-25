30-feet effigy of Ravan burnt in Ludhiana on Dussehra

A 30-feet tall effigy of Ravan was burnt at Daresi Dussehra Ground in Ludhiana on the occasion of Dussehra on Sunday.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'. (ANI)