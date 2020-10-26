Arjun Munda to launch two Centers of Excellence for Tribal Welfare

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda will launch two Centers of Excellence for Tribal Welfare in a collaboration between Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Art of Living (AoL) through video conference here tomorrow. Gurudev Sri Ravishankar, Art of Living will grace the occasion.

The first initiative 'Strengthening PRIs' will be launched in 5 districts covering 30 Gram Panchayts and 150 villages of Jharkhand, in creating awareness among elected representatives of PRI about various Tribal Acts and Rules and different welfare schemes available for these tribals and help them getting access to these schemes. The model is designed to create the youth volunteers among the tribal youths by giving them personality development training, instilling the sense of social responsibility among them and thereby creating the tribal leaders who will work for their community in spreading this awareness.

The second is about training 10000 tribal farmers in Aurangabad District of Maharashtra on sustainable natural farming based on Go-Adharith farming techniques. Farmers will be helped in getting the Organic certification and the marketing opportunities will be made available to them to make each of them Atmanirbhar Tribal Farmers.

(With Inputs from PIB)