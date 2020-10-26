Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjun Munda to launch two Centers of Excellence for Tribal Welfare

The second is about training 10000 tribal farmers in Aurangabad District of Maharashtra on sustainable natural farming based on Go-Adharith farming techniques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:25 IST
Arjun Munda to launch two Centers of Excellence for Tribal Welfare
Farmers will be helped in getting the Organic certification and the marketing opportunities will be made available to them to make each of them Atmanirbhar Tribal Farmers. Image Credit: Twitter (@TribalAffairsIn)

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda will launch two Centers of Excellence for Tribal Welfare in a collaboration between Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Art of Living (AoL) through video conference here tomorrow. Gurudev Sri Ravishankar, Art of Living will grace the occasion.

The first initiative 'Strengthening PRIs' will be launched in 5 districts covering 30 Gram Panchayts and 150 villages of Jharkhand, in creating awareness among elected representatives of PRI about various Tribal Acts and Rules and different welfare schemes available for these tribals and help them getting access to these schemes. The model is designed to create the youth volunteers among the tribal youths by giving them personality development training, instilling the sense of social responsibility among them and thereby creating the tribal leaders who will work for their community in spreading this awareness.

The second is about training 10000 tribal farmers in Aurangabad District of Maharashtra on sustainable natural farming based on Go-Adharith farming techniques. Farmers will be helped in getting the Organic certification and the marketing opportunities will be made available to them to make each of them Atmanirbhar Tribal Farmers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK pharmacy chain Boots offers $150 COVID tests for asymptomatic people

British high-street pharmacy chain Boots said on Monday it was launching in-store COVID-19 testing at 120 pounds 156 per test for asymptomatic people, and that a 12-minute test would be launched within weeks. Boots, a ubiquitous presence in...

Priyanka Chopra practices golf 'in between shots' in Germany

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Germany, on Monday took out a moment to practice golf in between the shots. The 38-year-old actor who will soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in The Matrix 4...

Swiss health minister says new COVID-19 measures likely to last long time

New Swiss restrictions slated to be announced on Wednesday to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 will likely be in place a long time, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Monday, as new infections hit 17,440 over the weekend.What were pre...

Fearing bypoll loss, BJP engaging in "bargaining game": Nath

A day after a Congress MLA joined the BJP, the partys Madhya Pradesh unit president Kamal Nath on Monday hit out at the saffron outfit, saying due to its imminent rout in the upcoming assembly bypolls, it is engaging in game of bargaining a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020