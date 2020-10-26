Kerala government committed to ensure justice in Walayar incident: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that his government is committed to ensure justice for the mother of the victim sisters in Walayar, who were allegedly sexually abused and killed. Speaking at a press meet here, the Chief Minister rejected the criticism from the Opposition for the handling of the case and said that it was the state government that took the initiative for fighting the legal battle.

"The legal battle against the acquittal of the accused in the case is important. The government took the initiative. In 2019, the government filed an appeal in the High Court against the acquittal of the accused by the Sessions Court. There are also other appeals filed in the High Court including by the mother of the deceased," Vijayan said. He further added, "The court ordered the arrest of the acquitted accused as the government had asked the court. The High Court, realizing the seriousness of the government's demand, had made such a rare intervention."

Regarding, the demand for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged incident Vijayan said, "It is not legally possible for another agency to investigate a case in which the accused were released unconditionally at trial. But the trial court pointed out the shortcomings. If the verdict is overturned and a retrial is possible, further investigation can be requested. This is what we are striving for." He said that the government has filed an urgent memo in the high court asking it to expedite the case to avoid this delay.

"The case will be heard on November 9. The High Court has clarified. We can make a decision once the court proceedings are over," he added. He said based on the report by Retired District Judge PK Hanifa who was appointed to look into the lapses in Walayar case, the former Special Prosecutor in the trial court was also replaced.

Meanwhile, parents of the minor girls who were allegedly sexually abused and found hanging in 2017, have started a week-long sit-in protest in front of their house at Walayar here in Palakkad district. The parents are demanding a High Court-monitored reinvestigation into the case.

The mother has demanded that the culprits be hanged and strong action be taken against the police officers who had sabotaged the case. The protest is being organized by Justice for Walayar sisters forum.

BJP state president K Surendran visited the parents on Monday morning. He has alleged Surendran alleged that Government is trying to influence the parents. (ANI)