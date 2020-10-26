Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala government committed to ensure justice in Walayar incident: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that his government is committed to ensure justice for the mother of the victim sisters in Walayar, who were allegedly sexually abused and killed.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:39 IST
Kerala government committed to ensure justice in Walayar incident: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that his government is committed to ensure justice for the mother of the victim sisters in Walayar, who were allegedly sexually abused and killed. Speaking at a press meet here, the Chief Minister rejected the criticism from the Opposition for the handling of the case and said that it was the state government that took the initiative for fighting the legal battle.

"The legal battle against the acquittal of the accused in the case is important. The government took the initiative. In 2019, the government filed an appeal in the High Court against the acquittal of the accused by the Sessions Court. There are also other appeals filed in the High Court including by the mother of the deceased," Vijayan said. He further added, "The court ordered the arrest of the acquitted accused as the government had asked the court. The High Court, realizing the seriousness of the government's demand, had made such a rare intervention."

Regarding, the demand for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged incident Vijayan said, "It is not legally possible for another agency to investigate a case in which the accused were released unconditionally at trial. But the trial court pointed out the shortcomings. If the verdict is overturned and a retrial is possible, further investigation can be requested. This is what we are striving for." He said that the government has filed an urgent memo in the high court asking it to expedite the case to avoid this delay.

"The case will be heard on November 9. The High Court has clarified. We can make a decision once the court proceedings are over," he added. He said based on the report by Retired District Judge PK Hanifa who was appointed to look into the lapses in Walayar case, the former Special Prosecutor in the trial court was also replaced.

Meanwhile, parents of the minor girls who were allegedly sexually abused and found hanging in 2017, have started a week-long sit-in protest in front of their house at Walayar here in Palakkad district. The parents are demanding a High Court-monitored reinvestigation into the case.

The mother has demanded that the culprits be hanged and strong action be taken against the police officers who had sabotaged the case. The protest is being organized by Justice for Walayar sisters forum.

BJP state president K Surendran visited the parents on Monday morning. He has alleged Surendran alleged that Government is trying to influence the parents. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs officials recover USD 18,600 from air passenger

The Customs department on Monday said its officials recovered USD 18,600 from a Dubai bound person who allegedly tried to smuggle the US currency by hiding it in his underwear. Based on intelligence that foreign currency was likely to be sm...

Former Telangana minister s wife dies due to post COVID-19 issues

Four days after former Telangana minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy died due to post COVID-19 complications, his wife who survived the infection,passed away due to multiple-organ failure on Monday,hospital sources said. Reddy passed away on Oc...

IIM-Bangalore s programme among top 100 in global list

The postgraduate programme in enterprise management PGPEM, offered by the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore IIM-B, has been ranked in the top 100 in the Financial Times FT EMBA 2020 ranking. Participating for the first time in this r...

Cash seized from house of BJP leader's kin, grabbed from cops

Hyderabad, Oct 26 PTI Ahead of the bypoll to the Dubbak Assembly constituency, police on Monday seized Rs 18.67 lakh in cash from the house of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Raos relative in Siddipet town apparently to influence voters. Out of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020