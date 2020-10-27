Left Menu
Development News Edition

Firecracker factories in Ahmedabad face losses amid COVID-19

Despite the reopening of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses like firecracker factories in Ahmedabad continue to face financial difficulties even as the festival of Diwali approaches.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-10-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 09:36 IST
Firecracker factories in Ahmedabad face losses amid COVID-19
Firecracker factory workers in Ahmedabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Despite the reopening of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses like firecracker factories in Ahmedabad continue to face financial difficulties even as the festival of Diwali approaches. According to Bagban Yadim Kasambai, a firecracker factory owner, he had to lay off his staff due to reduced demand.

"This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not yet received any orders. Every year, we usually employ about 25-30 workers to meet demands but we have only hired 12 workers this year. We don't even have any work for them as there are no orders," the fifth-generation firecracker maker told ANI. "We usually start production in June and continue till Diwali. This year too we started in June hoping that by now things would be a little better. However, it seems people don't want to buy firecrackers. We are planning to close production in the next four to five days," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' gets Diwali release date

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares continue to gain; zoom nearly 10 pc

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank further gained nearly 10 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 22 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter. The stock jumped 9.75 per cent to Rs 1,553....

Blast at Pakistan religious school kills at least seven, including children

A bomb blast at a religious seminary in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday killed at least seven people, including children, and wounded dozens, police and hospital officials said. Unknown people planted explosives in a plastic bag, ...

Maha: Case against man for bid to kill sister-in-law

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against a 35-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law with a knife over a petty dispute in Maharashtras Thane district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Melbourne on eve of lockdown liberationAustralias epicentre of COVID-19 infections, its second-most populous state of Victoria, said on Tuesday it had gone 48 hours without detecti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020