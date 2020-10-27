Left Menu
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat takes integrity pledge to mark Vigilance Awareness Week

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat took the integrity pledge and swore to follow the rule of law and perform tasks in an honest and transparent manner to mark the beginning of the Vigilance Awareness Week on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 14:16 IST
CDS General Bipin Rawat (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat took the integrity pledge and swore to follow the rule of law and perform tasks in an honest and transparent manner to mark the beginning of the Vigilance Awareness Week on Tuesday. General Rawat, during his pledge, reiterated to lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour and always act in the public interest. These attributes are imbibed in every soldier and officer of the Indian Armed Forces from the start of their service life.

He also swore to perform tasks in an honest and transparent manner, which are the qualities synonymous with the morals and tradition of the Indian Armed Forces. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), in its efforts to ensure a policy of 'Zero Tolerance towards Corruption', has decided that Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 27 to November 2.

The observance of the week started with the Integrity Pledge being taken by members of all Ministries and Departments at 11 am on October 27. The Indian armed forces also observed Vigilance Awareness Week to maintain core values of honesty and integrity. The theme of the week is 'Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India)'. (ANI)

