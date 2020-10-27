Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Ramaphosa commends SAPS for arrests in Meyiwa murder case

On Monday, which marked the sixth anniversary of the murder of the national and continental sports icon, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that five suspects had been arrested in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:14 IST
President Ramaphosa commends SAPS for arrests in Meyiwa murder case
“We congratulate the police for their hard work and persistence. We must now allow the criminal justice system and the judiciary to do their work and handle this matter to finality,” said the President.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the South African Police Service for the breakthrough in the investigation and arrests in the murder case of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa.

On Monday, which marked the sixth anniversary of the murder of the national and continental sports icon, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that five suspects had been arrested in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

"Today is a day on which we revisit the sadness that affected millions of us as South Africans when we lost Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.

"But this anniversary is mitigated by the arrest of five suspects, who have been unable to escape the reach of the law, regardless of the passage of time," said President Ramaphosa.

The arrests were the result of a multi-disciplinary integrated approach to the investigation, with SAPS working closely with the National Directorate for Public Prosecutions.

In addition, the breakthrough in the Meyiwa case is attributed to the establishment of a Cold Case Team to reopen unsuccessful investigations. The team was established by the National Commissioner of Police two years ago.

"We congratulate the police for their hard work and persistence. We must now allow the criminal justice system and the judiciary to do their work and handle this matter to finality," said the President.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors, health workers under NDMC now want 'permanent solution' for salary woes

By Joymala Bagchi Permanent solution is what health workers are anonymously demanding as a protest for pending salary continues by the resident doctors functioning under North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC.As per the latest development, ...

Very confident of having crowd during India-Australia Boxing Day Test at MCG: Victoria govt head

The all-pervasive COVID-19 threat notwithstanding, the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia might feature crowds with the Victoria government saying that it is very confident of having fans in the stands for the much-awaited clash. A...

IUCAA Director begins NSC Mumbai lecture by busting myths about Black Holes

Unlike being portrayed in many science-fiction movies, Black Holes dont move around sucking in objects like a vacuum cleaner. If the Sun turns into a black hole today, it wont suck the other planets the earth will still be revolving around ...

Man attacks TV actress with knife in Mumbai

A man allegedly stabbed a TV actress with a knife in suburban Andheri after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Versova area of Andheri when actress Malvi Malhotra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020