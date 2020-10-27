Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuania upset over soon-to-open Belarus nuke plant

The Baltic nation of Lithuania sent a protest note Tuesday to Belarus over a planned nuclear power plant close to their border that is scheduled to start operating in early November.

PTI | Vilnius | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:19 IST
Lithuania upset over soon-to-open Belarus nuke plant

The Baltic nation of Lithuania sent a protest note Tuesday to Belarus over a planned nuclear power plant close to their border that is scheduled to start operating in early November. The Astravyets nuclear power plant, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, is to start production between Nov. 1-10, Belarusian operator Belenergo told Lithuania's power transmission system operator Litgrid on Monday.

“We are categorically against such a hasty launch,” said Asta Skaisgiryte, an adviser to the Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. She confirmed the note had been sent. During the construction of Astravyets, which has been plagued by accidents, stolen materials and the mistreatment of workers, Lithuania voiced its concern over the plant, which is being financed and constructed by Russia nuclear giant Rosatom.

In recent weeks, Lithuanian residents living near the Belarus border have been supplied with free iodine pills and evacuation drills have been held. The pills, which can help reduce radiation build-up in the thyroid, are in case of a radiation leak at Astravets. Lithuania closed its sole nuclear power plant in 2009 and has forbidden the purchase of energy from Belarus.

The two former Soviet republics are already at odds after the Aug. 9 presidential election in Belarus that opposition members and Lithuanian officials say was rigged. The southernmost Baltic country has given refuge to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger in the election that handed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term after 26 years of authoritarian rule..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Confident of two-thirds majority; providing jobs priority, will nullify Centre's farm laws: Tejashwi

Confident of the Mahagathbandhan getting two-thirds majority in the Bihar polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said providing jobs to unemployed youth would be top priority for him and his government will also bring a legislation in ...

Punjab Cong MLA suffers minor injuries in car accident

Punjab Congress MLA Sushil Rinku escaped with minor injuries when the car he was travelling in got hit by a tractor on Tuesday, police said. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; The accident took place at Daulatpur Chowk near Jadla on Nawanshah...

Gujarat CM lays foundation stone of two tile factories

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday took part in a virtual stone laying ceremony of ceramic firm Varmora Granitos two upcoming tile manufacturing plants in the state. The two manufacturing units are coming up near Morbi town of t...

Johnny Depp to receive award at Camerimage Film Fest

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will be honoured at the 2020 EnergaCamerimage Film Festival. Depp will be bestowed with Camerimage Award for an actor with unique visual sensitivity, the festival organisers said in a statement.The festival has al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020