Tattoo artist hangs himself in Delhi, blames landlord in suicide note

A man allegedly hanged himself to death at his home in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area and left behind a suicide note which blamed his landlord, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased identified as Naresh (35) ran a tattoo shop in South Extention-1 and was allegedly having trouble with his landlord.

After Naresh was found hanging at their home, his younger brothers rushed the body to AIIMS Trauma Center, where he was declared dead during treatment, police said. The hospital administration also informed the police. The statements of Naresh's younger brothers Gopal Krishan, Karan and Mohit have been taken in the matter. The police also inspected the incident spot.

Further investigation is being undertaken and action will be taken accordingly, police said. (ANI)