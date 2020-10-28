FM highlights work being done by India’s NIP and London for sustainable finance

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman led the Indian Delegation in the 10th Round of Ministerial UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD), held here today virtually through video conferencing.

The Indian delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Reserve Bank of India, and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The UK delegation was led by Chancellor of Exchequer, Mr. Rishi Sunak, with representatives from Her Majesty's Treasury, Bank of England, and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

India and the United Kingdom enjoy close bilateral relations in diverse areas.

India-UK economic ties are important as together they are two of the world's top seven economies with a combined GDP of over $5 trillion. India-UK trade has more than doubled since the first EFD in 2007, with bilateral investment supporting over half a million jobs across both countries

The Dialogue, inter alia, covered sharing of experiences on coronavirus response, to enable both countries to be enriched through experiences of the other and collaboration in the G20 on finance track matters, including through G20 Framework Working Group and Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI). Issues related to the international tax agenda including the development of inclusive consensus-based solutions on the taxation of the digital economy was discussed.

Deliberations on furthering Financial Services Collaboration with special emphasis on Fin-Tech and GIFT City, the establishment of an annual India-UK Financial Market Dialogue, and measures underway to reform financial markets were also discussed. Infrastructure development and promotion of Sustainable Finance were also discussed with a focus on green finance. It was also decided to establish a bilateral India- UK Sustainable Finance Forum. Private sector initiatives under the India-UK Financial Partnership (IUKFP) and India-UK Sustainable Finance Working Group were welcomed.

Hon'ble Finance Minister highlighted that the work being done by India's National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and the City of London to ensure flows of sustainable finance.

The Dialogue concluded with the formal signing of the Joint Statement by Finance Minister of India Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman and Chancellor of Exchequer of the United Kingdom Mr. Rishi Sunak.

(With Inputs from PIB)