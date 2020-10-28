Andhra reports 2,949 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 2,949 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases to 8,14,774. According to the state government, 3,609 persons have recovered in last 24 hour taking the total recoveries to 7,81,509 while the state still has 26,622 active cases of coronavirus.

However, 18 people have succumbed to the coronavirus disease taking the death toll to 6,643. The district-wise figures of those who died due to COVID-19 are Anantapur (3), Guntur (3), Krishna (3), West Godavari (3), Chittoor (2), East Godavari (2), Prakasam (1) and Visakhapatnam (1).

Andhra Pradesh tested 77,028 samples in last 24 hours. (ANI)